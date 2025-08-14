FG: No region will be left behind in Nigeria’s development drive

The federal government has reassured that in Nigeria’s march towards development and prosperity, no region will be left behind.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the assertion when he paid a visit to the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, as part of activities lined up for the 2-day Citizen’s’ Engagement Series and FG Projects Tour of the South East, on Thursday.

Idris, in a statement signed by his Media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, said, “The Tinubu administration is committed to ensuring that no region is left behind in Nigeria’s development drive.”

Also Read

He further noted, “What we are seeing in Enugu – modern roads, upgraded schools, improved public facilities, is proof that President TINUBU’S policies are translating into real benefits for the people.”

Post Views: 16