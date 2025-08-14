Nigeria’s economy now stable under Tinubu – Okonjo-Iweala speaks after closed-door meeting

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Thursday commended the administration of President Tinubu for the reforms that are restoring stability to Nigeria’s economy.

According to her, “The President and his team have worked hard to stabilize the economy and you can’t really improve an economy unless it’s stable.

“He has to be given the credit for the stability of the economy, so the reforms have been in the right direction.”

She further noted, “What is needed next is growth. We now need to grow the economy and we need to put in social safety nets so that the people who are feeling the pinch of the reforms can also have some support to be able to weather the hardship.

“That’s the next step, how do we build social safety nets to help Nigerians cushion the hardship they are feeling and how do we grow the economy so we can create more jobs and put money in people’s pockets? These are issues we discussed with the President.”

Okonjo-Iweala made this known to journalists while disclosing what she discussed with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Earlier, the WTO DG had met with Tinubu behind closed-doors.

Okonjo-Iweala, who described the meeting as “very good,” said the President was “gracious” to receive her shortly after she joined First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to launch a Women Exporters Fund earlier in the day.

The fund, jointly managed by the WTO and the International Trade Centre, ITC, in Geneva, is aimed at helping Nigerian women entrepreneurs grow their businesses, create jobs, and boost household incomes in the digital economy.

Also Read

“Nigeria competed and emerged as one of only four countries globally selected for this new programme,” she said. “Out of 67,000 Nigerian women who applied, 146 were chosen as beneficiaries.”

Sixteen of the winners, under the “Booster Track,” already run businesses that will be scaled up with 18 months of technical and business support from the WTO, ITC, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

Another 100 will each receive $5,000 in direct funding along with a year of business development support, while the remainder will access tailored assistance to strengthen their enterprises.

“This is just the beginning,” Okonjo-Iweala said, stressing the programme’s potential to expand Nigeria’s economic base and empower women.

Post Views: 51