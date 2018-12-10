FG enjoins attorneys-general to adopt National Anti-Corruption Strategy

The Federal Government has enjoined state attorneys-general to adopt the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Action Plan aimed at tackling corruption.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made the call at the presentation of the document during the Annual Forum of the Anti-Corruption Strategy on Monday in Abuja.

Malami, who was represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Dayo Apata, said that the document was meant to assist stakeholders in developing their plan on the best method to fully implement the strategy.

He said that a framework for the monitoring and evaluation work tool and reporting template was developed and adopted by stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Action Plan is meant to assist in strengthening the legal and institutional framework designed to prevent and combat corruption in all its ramifications.

It is also meant to mainstream anti-corruption principles into governance and service delivery.

Its vision is to endure a Nigeria free of corruption, for sustainable development while its mission is to provide a holistic national anti-corruption strategy for all sectors and stakeholders in the Crusade.