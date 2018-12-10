Supersand Eagles one win away from qualifying for FIFA World Cup

Nigeria’s beach soccer national team on Monday defeated Tanzania 4-2 at the ongoing CAF Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt to inch near qualification for Paraguay.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Paraguay will host the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, with the two finalists at the CAF event qualifying.

Abu Azeez, scorer of two goals against Libya on Sunday, scored one of Nigeria’s four goals to join teammate Emeka Ogbonna on three goals at the tournament.

Taiwo Adams, who netted twice against Senegal on the opening day, also has three goals, after he scored one against the Tanzanians on Monday.

Emmanuel Ohwoferia netted one against Libya on Sunday and made another against the Tanzanians to take his tally to two.

Tyson Ojukwu opened his tournament goals’ account with one against the Tanzanians.

In other matches on Monday, hosts Egypt defeated 2015 champions Madagascar 4-2 while Morocco edged Cote d’Ivoire 5-4.

The other semi-finalists would be known on Tuesday afternoon as Egypt clash with Cote d’Ivoire and Madagascar go up against Morocco.

Senegal, who edged Nigeria on penalty kicks following a 4-4 draw after regulation and extra time on Saturday, had whipped Tanzania 12-2 on Sunday.

But they must avoid defeat against Libya, 5-3 winners over Tanzania, on Tuesday to reach the last four.

Victory in their semi-final match on Wednesday will see the Supersand Eagles pick a ticket to the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup holding in Paraguay.

Nigeria came close to reaching the semi-finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup seven years ago, before they lost to Brazil in extra time in Ravenna, Italy.