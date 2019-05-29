Fenerbahce are looking to get €3 million (N1.2 billion) from Chelsea if they let Victor Moses join Inter Milan this summer.

In recent weeks reports have emerged from the Italian press that Antonio Conte wants to sign Moses if he becomes the next Inter manager.

Moses spent the second half of last season on loan at Fener after falling out of favour at Chelsea.

According to Fotospor, Fenerbahce are aware of those claims and the Turkish club may allow Moses to leave the club to join Inter Milan if Conte gets the job, but on condition.

Fenerbahce are looking to be compensated €3 million from Chelsea, the fee they paid to loan Moses in January.

The player recently said he’s looking to start a new chapter in his career and could move on this summer.

The Nigerian winger has played 14 games for Fenerbahce since joining and has scored four goals.

Moses’ Chelsea contract will expire at the end of June 2021.