Eko Electricity Distribution Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Meter Asset Providers to reduce the metering gap within its distribution network.

The signing took place on May 27, 2019.

The agreement is in compliance with the new Meter Asset Provider regulation.

It requires all electricity distribution licensees within the country to engage Meter Asset Providers that would assist to bridge the metering gap of about 4.7 million electricity customers across the country.

Recall that under the new metering arrangement, MAPs were licensed in November 2018 by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission to supply and install meters as part of ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry.

This is to eliminate estimated billing, unpaid bill and enhance customers confidence.

At the event, the MD of EKEDC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, described the event as a milestone and a demonstration of the company’s unyielding commitment to the ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry.

Fadeyibi said: “As one of the first Discos in the country to key into this initiative, we are excited about the prospect that the initiative holds for the country.

“We are in no doubt that this is a significant effort at repositioning the Nigerian Power Sector, which will ultimately bring about sustained Economic growth and enhanced development.”

Fadeyibi also observed that the new metering programme will help to reduce obstacles and bottlenecks that have hitherto impaired optimum power distribution within the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry.

He charged the Meter Asset Providers to ensure that all customers within EKEDC’s distribution network are captured under the new metering arrangement, while also urging them to ensure that the installation of the meters are carried out in a manner that guards against revenue loss.

In their own reaction, the Meter Asset Providers who took turn to speak at the event, commended EKEDC for a seamless compliance.

Imran Khokar, the Managing Director of Armese Power Solutions, applauded EKEDC for demonstrating the highest sense of duty and uncommon professionalism throughout the pre-engagement period.

On his part, Durosola Omogbenigun of Integrated Resources Limited, appreciated the management of EKEDC for a concise and well laid-out proposal agreement that captures the workflow, terms of reference and performance benchmark.

Reacting, Godfrey Ohuabunwa of Gospell Digital Tech Limited, described EKEDC as the most organized Distribution Company by his assessment.

Ohuabunwa said having interacted with almost all the DISCOs in the country, he can conclude without contradiction that EKEDC has the most sustainable implementation framework.

During the engagement, the Meter Asset Providers are expected to ensure the supply of meters to unmetered customers within EKEDC’s distribution network.