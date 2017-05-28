Fenerbahce lands Valbuena

Fenerbahce has secured a deal to sign France international Mathieu Valbuena from Lyon.

The 32-year-old will sign a contract with the Istanbul giants once the transfer market re-opens on June 17, with Fenerbahce reportedly paying a transfer fee between €3million and €4m for the attacking midfielder.

The Super Lig outfit are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of next season after they had to settle for third place in 2016-17 and have already announced the capture of Mehmet Ekici from Trabzonspor.

They are not done in the transfer market just yet, though, and Valbuena will become their second high-profile arrival.

