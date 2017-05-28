Onyekuru rejects West Ham

West Ham has had a bid rejected by Eupen for Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru, according to reports from Belgium.

It was gathered that the Hammers have seen a £7 million bid turned down for the 20-year-old.

Although West Ham fell short of Eupen’s £7.8m valuation of the player, it is believed the bid wasn’t rejected solely because of the asking price.

Reports suggest that the Belgium club want to sell Onyekuru to a “more prestigious club” and the Hammers apparently do not fit the bill.

Onyekuru, who finished as joint top scorer in Belgium with 24 goals, has been linked with a move to Arsenal, although the Hammers moved ahead of the Gunners last week in the race to sign the player.

Given that Eupen want to deal with a “prestigious club”, it seems that they are hoping Arsenal make a move for the striker.

The news will come as a blow for Slaven Bilic but the club will no doubt hope to strike a deal with the Belgium side to sign the highly-rated youngster.

