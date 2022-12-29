Fayemi congratulates Oyebanji on tribunal victory

Dr Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and President of the Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF) has congratulated Governor Biodun Oyebanji on his victory at the State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Fayemi said the victory was for all Ekiti people and invited the opposition to abandon further litigations and work together with the Governor for the growth and development of the state.

The statement reads:

“I wish to congratulate the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji on his victory at the Ekiti State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which declared him the validly elected governor of the state.

‘’I had no doubt that the June gubernatorial election which gave birth to his government was free and fair and would pass any judicial scrutiny. With this ruling, I call on members of the opposition to join hands with the governor for the growth and development of the state.

‘’Our political affiliations may be different, but we are all Ekiti people and should work together for the good of our state.

‘’I hope the verdict of this court put to rest further litigations about the gubernatorial election, so we can have a stable political climate in which the governor and his team can concentrate on the real task of providing developmental solutions to our people.

‘’I congratulate the people of Ekiti for the victory is really theirs.’’