Farmworker arrested for allegedly killing colleague in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 20-year-old farmworker, James Solomon, for allegedly murdering his colleague, identified simply as Benson, at a farm in Ideko Shogaolu Village.

The spokesperson for the command, CSP Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the case was reported at the Owode Egba Division by one Saheed in company of other members of neighboring village.

According to Saheed, the suspect contacted a neighbour, Bartholomew, via phone at around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, 2025, claiming that Benson had been murdered.

However, he noted that when neighbours arrived at the scene, Benson’s body was nowhere to be found, and Solomon had fled, raising suspicion among residents.

Confirming the development, Odutola disclosed that Solomon was arrested at around 5:00 a.m., miles away from Solo Village, by Aaron Emmanuel and other villagers, who handed him over to the police.

Upon interrogation, Solomon was said to have disclosed the location of Benson’s body, leading investigators to a shallow grave where the remains were buried.

“A police team visited the scene, exhumed the corpse, and took photographs as part of their investigation.

“A physical examination of the body revealed multiple deep cuts on the head and body, suggesting a violent attack.

“The remains have since been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu for further examination, ” Odutola narrated.

She added, “Meanwhile, Solomon remains in police custody and is expected to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.”

