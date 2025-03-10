Erotic Monday Night: A fuckfull vacation, by Tiwa Says

It’s been said that the average person has two personalities in them. There’s the personality you like to show other people in a bid to confirm and there’s the real you. A lot of people have even lost touch with their real self, having lived their other personalities for so long. The society has made it difficult for people to live their truths because of judgement and criticisms.

Many people go to their graves not living their full potential because of what others would think about them. This is really unfortunate. Those who live long enough to have regrets are usually too old to do anything anymore. It is unfortunate that the same people criticising others have skeletons in their cupboard.

I have always said that we are all in this race for the first time. No one is an expert at life. Live your life fully, even if you’re going to make mistakes along the way. It’s all part of the process and it is what makes life interesting.

On a lighter mood, I got a call from my longtime Zaddy inviting me to come and spend some time at his beach house on the island since I was on leave for a few weeks. As enticing as the invitation was, I knew it was a strategic one, but I accepted all the same. I couldn’t refuse such a generous offer.

I got to the beach house around noon. I went for a swim and had a heavy lunch afterwards, prepared by the cook. Hoping on the bed, I took the much deserved nap. I had some sensations in my body and I had the feeling of being poked. Although in a nice way.

I opened my eyes and saw my zaddy’s head between my legs. He was licking my pussy and fingering me at the same time. So I wasn’t dreaming after all.

Yes my zaddy is a lover of oral sex. I got in the 69 position with me on top. I put his long and thick dick in my mouth and sucked, while I used my fingers to play with his balls. He moaned and lifted his waist so his dick could go deeper down my throat. I took it all in, gagging.

I licked him like I would lick my favourite lollipop. I took his cock in my mouth and carefully sucked on each ball, while I tickled his asshole. He moaned like he was about to cry, but I didn’t stop because I knew that was his style. Because I didn’t want him to come, I gave him a slow hand job and grinded my pussy on his face, rubbing my juice all over his face. I lavished it.

I changed position and rode him in the reverse cowgirl style. He spanked my ass as I bounced on his dick. I wanted him to have a full view of my ass as I rode him to add to his excitement. It worked.

I raised one of my legs and took him in deeper Then I increased the pace of my bounce. I was on cloud nine. It was the same for him because we both came at the same time, screaming: “Oh God.” And him moaning: “My sweet baby.” Needless to say it was an intense orgasm for us.

We relaxed in bed for the rest of the evening and even had dinner in bed. Of course we devoured ourselves later in the night so much so that we had very little sleep, but the experience was worth it.

I knew he wanted to have as much of me as he could before the mandatory fast began. And I didn’t mind at all. It was a fuckfull mini vacation for me. And I enjoyed it.

