Man stabs birthday party guest to death in Ogun, police begin manhunt

The Ogun State Police Command says it has begun a manhunt for a suspect identified simply as Amosun for allegedly stabbing one 37-year-old Tunde Majekodunmi to death during a birthday party in the Arinu area of Iju-Ota on Friday night.

The victim, according to information made available to The Eagle Online on Sunday, was fatally stabbed during an altercation with the brother of the fleeing suspect

It was gathered that Majekodunmi had attended the birthday celebration when he got into a dispute with a man simply known as Toheeb, aka “Tabaiye.”

Further investigation indicated that the altercation escalated when Toheeb’s elder brother, Amosun, allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed Majekodunmi in the lower part of his left arm, inflicting a deep wound.

It was also revealed that other guests and eyewitnesses rushed the victim to two different hospitals, but he was reportedly denied treatment by medical staff.

Majekodunmi was later confirmed dead on arrival by medical personnel at Ota General Hospital, the third medical facility he was taken to after the incident.

Also Read:

Confirming the incident in a statement, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said the case was reported by the victim’s younger brother, Yusuf, at the Onipanu Police Division around 8:45 p.m. on Friday

Odutola said police detectives, following the report, visited the scene, took photographs, and transferred the body to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

“The suspect, Amosun, remains at large, and authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend him.

“The case is under investigation by the Divisional Crime Branch (DCB), while efforts to track down the suspect continue,” she added.

Post Views: 20