Fani-Kayode speaks after acquittal in case by EFCC

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted on Tuesday to his acquittal by an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos State on a medical report forgery charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

EFCC had on November 11, 2021 charged him with procurement of false documents and using false documents, among others.

Fani-Kayode pleaded not guilty.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday on the no case submission, Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe, held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

Abike-Fadipe said that the prosecution failed to establish a link between the defendant and the offences charged.

According to her, the prosecution did not present the defendant’s associates, who allegedly collected money from him, or the lawyer, who allegedly stated that the defendant instructed his law firm to take the medical reports to the Federal High Court.

Reacting after the judgment, Fani-Kayode tweeted on his X handle: “It was a great day and a great victory in court today.

“The Lagos State High Court has discharged me of the last and final set of criminal charges that were proferred against me by the EFCC and I give thanks to God.

“Finally, after 18 long and difficult years of constant and consecutive criminal cases in no less than four separate courts in different parts of the country, I have won the last one and it is all over.

“After 18 years I finally have my life back and can focus on my family and loved ones.

“Perhaps more than any other Nigerian living or dead I know what the true meaning of ‘lawfare’ is and like Rev. Martin Luther King (jnr.) once proudly said I can finally scream the following words from the top of the roof:

“‘FREE AT LAST, FREE AT LAST, THANK GOD ALMIGHTY WE ARE FREE AT LAST.’

“To God alone be the glory.”

