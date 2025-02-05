Portable brags over capacity to win Grammy: ‘I rise from nowhere, nobody rise me’

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has bragged about his capacity to win a Grammy Award, saying in a viral video: “I rise from nowhere, nobody rise me.”

Portable said this following the failure of male Nigerian musicians to win any category of the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

He said it was a shame that a female artist from Nigeria, Tems, defeated all the men nominated to emerge a winner at the 67th Grammy Award.

He said if only he had been given the required support, he has the capacity to win the prestigious awards.

Portable said: “Naira Marley ought to have won the Grammy.

“Naira Marley blow.

“After Naira Marley came to limelight, I also followed.

“Olamide brought Naira Marley out.

“Olamide featured Naira Marley.

“That was how he also brought me out.

“I came out of nowhere.

“I rise from nowhere, nobody rise me.

“You can’t pour garri in my rice.

“You dey whine?

“God is my pioneer.

“I’m telling you if you had not ‘shenked’ me, I would have won the Grammy.

“Feature me if you want to collect Grammy.

“Feature me.

“Drop verse for me, I gat chorus.

“A woman collected the Grammy from you people.

“I am a man of war and I have not stopped fighting.”

