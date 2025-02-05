I was detained for calling medication drug in UK — Nigerian + Video

A Nigerian lady has disclosed that she was detained by the police in the United Kingdom for calling her medication drug.

The lady, with the identity: @shakels95, who shared her experience on social media, said the medication was for her husband.

She also disclosed that during her detention, the police visited her home where they turned everything upside down in the bid to establish she was not into drug business.

Explaining how she ended up in police detention, @shakels95 said after purchasing the medication from a pharmacy, she called her husband to intimate him of the development, but used the word drug.

She said: “I got arrested yesterday, last night, and got detained.

“Now, I am going home.

“Story time.

“So, yesterday, I went to the pharmacy to get some drugs for my husband.

“Then, when I got it, I was on a call to say: ‘Ah, I got the drugs. I got two drugs for you. So, when I get home, when you use it, you are going to be strong.’

“Okay.

“Not knowing people close to me were like: ‘Drugs, drugs, drugs,’ but I wasn’t bothered ’cause I felt I didn’t do anything wrong.

“Before I knew it, the police came.

“When they came, they were like: ‘We heard there are drugs.’

“And I said what drugs?

“This (displaying the medications she got) was literally what I was referring to as drugs, Ibuprofen, for my husband because he wasn’t feeling well.

“They took me to the police station.

“They detained me.

“They asked me questions.”

