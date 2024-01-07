FA Cup: Arsenal vs Liverpool, others beam live on GOtv

Record FA Cup winners, Arsenal, will host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, as they go head to head in the 3rd Round of the tournament. The match will air live on GOtv.

This game will be the 14th FA Cup clash between the two teams, and the first since their last clash in the tournament in 2014, when the Gunners defeated Liverpool 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his men will be buoyed by the home crowd against a Liverpool team without Mohammed Salah, who is currently on AFCON duty with Egypt. The match will air on GO Premier League (ch 66) at 5:30pm on Sunday.

Reigning champions, Manchester City, will begin their trophy defence against Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium. The last FA Cup clash between the two

sides in 2019 ended 5-1 in favour of the Citizens. Tune in GO Premier League (ch 66) at 3pm on Sunday to watch live.

On Monday, Manchester United will pay a visit to Wigan Athletic, as they begin their quest for 13th FA Cup triumph. The FA Cup clash between the two sides in 2017 ended 4-0 in favour of the Red Devils. Tune in GO Premier League (ch 66) at 9:15pm for the live action.

