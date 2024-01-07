Ecobank’s EPAC Studios partners top photo artists, explores contemporary photography scenes

Ecobank Nigeria’s flagship media outfit, EPAC Studios, is partnering with highly rated Nigerian photographers to explore contemporary photography scenes.

The immersive photo experience takes place at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue in Victoria Island.

The programme which runs through January to February is set to feature photography experts such as Kelechi Amadi, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Jokotade Shonowo, Yemi Kings and Okeffect, amongst others. These ace creatives will take participants on a thrilling visual journey that spans professional headshots, family shoots, valentine theme shoots as well as lifestyle and fashion.

Announcing the EPAC Photo Experience, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Jide Sipe, said the initiative is geared towards helping customers, creatives and everyone to start the year on a visually buoyant note, freezing memories in time and creating picture perfect moments. Stressing that it would be a highly engaging and interesting time for all stakeholders in the photography space and members of the public.

According to him, “ At Ecobank, our passion for supporting Nigerian creatives is only matched by our desire to create signature experiences built around our customer’s lifestyles”. “This is why through our flagship media outfit; EPAC Studios, we are bringing everyone together to savor the beauty and thrill of visual arts with added opportunities for learning and networking with some of the finest minds in the industry.”

Sipe further said “We are not stopping at just photography. We have gone beyond to include videography and podcasts which we understand is rapidly becoming an integral part of our customers lives. We have themed and customized booths for customers to take all kinds of pictures with different backgrounds.” Adding that “These booths are reflective of some of the things people are passionate about i.e. our culture, nature, family etc. as well as a booth filled with inspirational quotes designed to galvanize people for the new year. Furthermore, we have also provided and optimized a recording booth for interested persons to “do their thing” whether in audio or video format”.

Ecobank Nigeria is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 33 African countries and an international presence in four locations (London, Paris, Beijing, and Dubai).The financial institution is a major player in the distribution of financial services in Nigeria, leveraging digital platforms including Ecobank Mobile App and USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, POSs and an extensive distribution network of over 250 branches and over 50,000 agency banking locations.