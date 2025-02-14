Eve’s Desire: Use your mouth to please your man this Valentine, by Tiwa Says

It’s another Valentine’s Day, a day that has been set aside to show love and appreciation to our loved ones. It’s that special day for giving and receiving gifts. Contrary to the general belief, it’s not just a time for lovers or people in romantic relationships, it is a day for everyone to let people know how much you appreciate them. These could be friends, family, colleagues, or even the less privileged.

However, today my focus is on people in romantic relationships. Whether married or just in a relationship. This is the time to show your partner how much they mean to you.

So how can you make your partner feel special today? Here are a few ideas:

1. Plan a special date night: Surprise your partner with a romantic dinner at a nice restaurant or plan a cozy night in with their favourite food and drinks.

2. Write a heartfelt love letter or card: Take the time to write a meaningful message expressing your love and appreciation for your partner.

3. Give a thoughtful gift: Choose a gift that shows you have put thought and effort into selecting something that your partner will love.

4. Plan a fun activity together: Whether it’s a day trip to a new place, a cooking class, or a couples’ spa day, plan an activity that you both will enjoy.

Also Read:

5. Show affection and appreciation: Make sure to shower your partner with compliments, hugs, and kisses to make them feel loved and valued.

6. Take care of the little things: Help your partner with chores or tasks that they normally do such as cooking dinner or doing the laundry.

7. Listen and communicate: Take the time to listen to your partner’s thoughts and feelings, and communicate openly and honestly about your own.

8. Be present and attentive: Put away your phone and really focus on spending quality time with your partner, giving them your undivided attention.

9. Surprise them with acts of kindness: Leave little love notes around the house, bring them breakfast in bed, or do something unexpected to show your love and appreciation.

10. Most importantly, remember that it’s the thought and effort that counts the most. As long as you show your partner that you care and are willing to make them feel special, your efforts will be appreciated.

Now let’s look at ways to sexually please your man this valentine using your mouth

Lick His Ears: Because the ears are very sensitive, it is advised to adopt the “less is more” rule. The ear is packed full with nerve endings which makes it very sensitive but this part of the body is usually neglected. Place your lips an inch away from his ear and blow softly. Then lick his earlobe. This will stimulate the nerve endings inside the ear. Don’t forget, the ear is a pleasure point.

Focus On His Fingers: Kisses on the hand are not only for women. Men like it too. Place the tip of your tongue between his fingers, then slowly slide your way up the side. This move will give him goosebumps because this area is very sensitive. Then, to finish him off, take the tip of his finger between your lips and suck.

Kiss the Roof of His Mouth: This is one area that’s often ignored and it is one of the most sensitive parts of his body. Flick your tongue once or twice in an arc along this area. Not too much though because it can be quite ticklish. Gently graze your lips (Note: your lips must be dry) across his forehead, looping slowly over to his temple and then down to his mouth. This dry brushing has a completely different feel from the usual wet kiss. That’s because the face is covered with nearly invisible fuzz called vellum hairs. A slight, subtle touch will activate these hairs, inducing sublime shivers. It is surprising how very arousing this can be for your partner if done right.

Stimulate His Neck: Kisses on the neck give off a sensual connection. To take it a notch higher, pull his head back gently and to the side, this will expose an extra-sensitive tendon running from the ear to the shoulder. Work your way from the base of his ear randomly alternating between small nibbles and gentle kisses.

Tantalise His Stomach: Starting right below his navel, take some strands of hair between your lips and pull – just hard enough that he can feel it, but gently enough that he’s not jumping out of his skin. The pinpricks of slight pain you’ll create will send jolts of electricity throughout his lower abdominal region, and even register below the belt. Light hair pulling indirectly activates nerves deep beneath the skin’s surface, which is something straight skin-to-skin contact can’t do.

Give a Hands-Free Massage: Straddle your husband as he lies on his stomach, and then press your mouth firmly into the nape of his neck. With your tongue flexed, so it is pointy, probe the grooves on each side of his vertebrae, slowly working your way down to his tailbone. You’re essentially giving him a shiatsu massage using your tongue instead of your fingers. When you use your lips instead of your hands, your massage instantly goes from relaxing to racy.

Make Your Mouth Vibrate: This is one you might not have thought of: humming. It might feel a little weird at first, but the reward will be worth it. Humming causes your mouth to vibrate in a way that feels similar to sex toys. Plus, varying the pitch of your voice creates a range of sensations: Lower pitches create slower vibrations, higher pitches, faster ones.

Pay Attention to the Knees: This area is one of the most underrated erogenous zones. The knees are full of nerve endings. The backs of the knees are especially sensitive, since the nerves are close to the surface. For maximum sensual impact, swivel your tongue along the crease and then blow on the area. This puff of air will cause the moisture to evaporate, producing a thrilling hot-then-cold sensation. Plus, he’ll be able to actually feel you breathing, which will tune his body into yours and give your intimacy a boost.

Suck on the Bottom of His Lips: Take his bottom lip between yours and suck on it gently. It will bring more blood to the surface of his skin, making this area even more sensitive. To get him in on the act, have him suck on your top lip while you’re working on his bottom one; then switch. This is something completely different, and since you can switch roles, it never gets monotonous.

Introduce New Sensations: There’s more to your mouth than just a tongue. There’s a tongue, lips, and teeth, All three provide a different feel. In between licking and sucking sensitive zones like his nipples, try grazing them with your teeth for a little added excitement.

Start Talking: Sighs and moans are sexy in their own right, but whispering phrases, demands, or even just their name is such a turn-on. Getting vocal about what you want him to do to you guarantees you’ll both enjoy each other even more.

Finally, the essence of it all is to bond with your partner and rekindle your love. Keep the fire burning not just for Valentine but always.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: @Eve’s Desire Show on YouTube, at: @theeagleonlinenigeria

Send me a message on Telegram: @tiwa_says; WhatsApp: 09161129108; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 3