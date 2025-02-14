Vatsa to El-Rufai, Babachair: You are self serving politicians

Following recent comments credited to them on their position against President Bola Tinubu on the 2027 elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa, has lambasted former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachair Lawal, and former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, saying: “You both cannot speak for the north.”

The former Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger State, said the duo have lost their political integrity to have even conceived in their hearts to want to stop the re-election of President Tinubu or to speak for the north.

While reacting to recent comments credited to the former SGF that he will join force with El-Rufai to stop President Tinubu in 2027, Vatsa said the two individuals, who claimed to be speaking for the north, are not only “self serving” politicians, but have lost their credibility and relevance to speak for the region.

Vatsa, who spoke to select newsmen in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Friday, warned that those individuals from the north clamouring for power to return to the region in 2027 do not mean well for the unity of Nigeria.

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Niger State argued: “Only South East Nigeria has the chance to make case for 2027 and certainly not the North.

“Such dream is a threat to the unity of Nigeria.”

Vatsa said: “Both El-Rufai and Babachair Lawal cannot win their respective local government areas in a free and fair election in 2027 because the average Northerner is politically wise now and nobody can deceived them anymore.

“They now know that religion and ethnicity cannot put food on the table.

“So, therefore, ‘religion politics’ is dead in the north.

“The people have been used and dumped in the past.

“They are wiser now.”

Furthermore, Vatsa alleged that the insecurity that the former Kaduna State Governor planted in his state, especially in Southern Kaduna, in a desperate move to win a second term in office is still raging, stressing: “There is no amount of soap that can wash him clean before the people.

“In the run-off to the 2019 general election, we all saw how militants disguised as bandits were unleashed on a particular zone in Kaduna state just because they know that the people are not with them.

“The people, including their leaders, were killed like animals.

“Thank God that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restored peace in the area and has equally given these people a sense of belonging.

“President Tinubu has recognised their existence as human beings.

“Is it the same people you want to set against Tinubu in 2027?”

While disclosing that the north is more fragmented politically than any region in the country currently, the former Coordinator of Public Affairs to former Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, claimed that the hitherto political unity in the north is dead and long gone with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his words: “The north can never speak with one voice again because former President Buhari succeeded in destroying the unity of the North.

“The political situation in the north today is that of everyone for his or herself and God for us all.

“They always come to deceive the poor northerners with religion and ethnicity and after elections they corner everything to themselves and their immediate family members, and leave the people in abject hunger and poverty.

“That era is over.

“The slogan now is: ‘Dey for who dey for you.”

Hon. Vatsa pointed out that Nigerians have not forgotten how an individual in this country used a whopping sum of N600 million just to cut grass at Internally Displaced Persons camp, saying: “In a country where we are serious in fighting corruption, such people should be in jail rather than thinking of how to join forces with another discredited person to stop Tinubu’s re-election.

“Let me tell you, 36 of El-Rufai and 36 of Babachair Lawal in each of the States of Nigeria cannot stop President Tinubu from winning his second term in 2027.

“It is only God and Nigerians that can decide 2027, but not some individuals who have out-lived their political relevance.

“The foundation of poverty in the north today, which they are using against Tinubu, was laid by successive leaders from the region.

“Nobody can blame Tinubu for the poverty and the insecurity in the north today because whenever we get into power, we only think about our immediate family.”

