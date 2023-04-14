EU lawmaker moved from jail to house arrest in corruption probe

Eva Kaili, the last suspect held in jail in a corruption investigation which shook the European Parliament, was moved on Friday to house arrest, Belgian media reported.

Kaili was an EU lawmaker from Greece, who was also the legislator’s vice president until shortly after her arrest.

He was detained in December alongside other former and sitting lawmakers.

The defendants were accused of taking bribes from Qatar and Morocco in return for influencing the parliament and were also charged with money laundering and membership in a criminal organisation.

Qatar and Morocco denied any wrongdoing.

“My daughter is waiting for me, so I am very happy that I will be with her in a bit,” Kaili said, arriving at her Brussels residence, local media reports.

Kaili is to spend her pre-trial detention under house arrest with an electronic bracelet.

The four other main suspects in the case had been moved to house arrest in the past months.

Belgian police announced in December that they had seized close to 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) in raids linked to the corruption probe.

dpa/NAN.