EPL: Dominant Bournemouth end Spurs’ unbeaten run as Man U, Everton, Chelsea secure wins

Evanilson’s early goal earned dominant Bournemouth a richly deserved victory at Tottenham, whose impressive Premier League start under Thomas Frank came to an unceremonious end.

The Cherries were frustrated to be knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brentford in midweek, but were full of energy and invention against Spurs.

They did to their opponents what Frank’s side inflicted on Manchester City last weekend.

As they did at home to Wolves last Saturday, Bournemouth took the lead with their first attack of the game as Marco Senesi picked out Evanilson, whose low shot looped off Cristian Romero and over goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The visitors should have been out of sight early in the second half after creating a succession of opportunities to add to their advantage, but a combination of poor finishing and smart goalkeeping helped keep Spurs in the game.

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes kept his nerve to convert an injury-time penalty and give Ruben Amorim’s side a priceless 3-2 victory against Burnley at Old Trafford.

United’s continuing goalkeeping woes looked set to cost them three points after another blunder from Altay Bayindir gifted Jaidon Anthony a second equaliser of the day for the Clarets.

But Anthony went from hero to villain for Scott Parker’s men as the contest entered stoppage time.

Trying to halt Amad’s run into the penalty area, Anthony grabbed the Ivorian’s shirt.

At first, the contact was outside the box, but it continued as Amad ran into it.

Although referee Sam Barrott initially waved away the penalty claims, video assistant referee (VAR) Stuart Attwell asked for the official to review his decision.

It took Barrott four minutes to give the penalty, announce his decision to the crowd and clear the penalty area of Burnley players.

Fernandes – who missed from the spot at Fulham six days earlier – kept his cool before taking a deep breath and finding the bottom corner.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish produced another action-packed display to inspire Everton to a 3-2 victory at Wolves, who remain without a point three games into the Premier League season.

The loan signing from Manchester City registered another two assists – he now has four in his past two top-flight games – to ensure David Moyes’ side head into the international break on the back of three consecutive league and cup wins.

Also, striker Joao Pedro continued his scoring streak as Chelsea benefited from controversial refereeing decisions to beat rivals Fulham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Pedro headed the opener in first-half injury time to score his fifth goal in five starts across all competitions since his £55 million move from Brighton, with midfielder Enzo Fernandez scoring a second-half penalty.

However, referee Robert Jones took centre stage after making several controversial decisions.

The first ruled out Fulham midfielder Josh King’s goal in the 21st minute.

His teammate Rodrigo Muniz was judged to have stepped on Trevoh Chalobah in the build-up by the video assistant referee (VAR) Michael Salisbury.

Joao Pedro further punished Fulham, who dominated the first 45 minutes, by scoring a header from Fernandez’s corner with the final action of the half.

Fernandez then scored from the penalty spot to seal victory after Ryan Sessegnon was judged to have handled the ball in the penalty area.

