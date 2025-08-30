NPFL Match Day 2: Insurance, Shooting Stars share points in Benin 

It was shared points at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, Edo State as Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan secured their first point of the 2025/2026 league season after the home team, Bendel Insurance, forced them to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Ismail Ayodele put Shooting Stars ahead in the fifth minute of the game before Insurance responded through Alex Oweilayefa in the 13th minute.

It was however a tactical second half with both sides looking for the winner while also trying their best not to concede as the game ended 1-1.

While the Oluyole Warriors lost their first game of the season at home against Bayelsa United, the away point will put them in good form ahead of their next game at home against Ikorodu City.

Meanwhile, matches continue on Sunday across various centres with teams looking to maintain a solid position on the table.

The champions, Remo Stars, will be looking to claim their first win of the season after the 1-1 draw at home to Rivers United in the first game of the season.

The titleholders will have to face newcomers, Kun Khalifat FC, at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba, which they have adopted as home ground owing to renovation at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Also Read

Ikorodu City started their season with a 0-0 draw at Kwara United despite featuring nine NPFL debutants and a new head coach in Ali Kandil after the departure of A. Aweroro to Shooting Stars.

Ikorodu City will now shape up for their first home game against El-Kanemi Warriors in this season’s first Sunday night fixture at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan in Lagos.

El-Kanemi, on the other hand, started with a 2-0 win over Insurance at home.

In the opening round of the season, the big boys found it difficult to eke out results and this time will have to do so in front of their supporters or else the pressure begins to pile up from here on.

Enyimba, Kano Pillars, Plateau United and Rivers United all play on Sunday against Niger Tornadoes, Wikki Tourists, Katsina United and Cup holders, Kwara United respectively.

All four clubs will hope to make playing at home count to get their first wins of the season.

Post Views: 7