Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has expressed delight over the emergence of Prof. Lawal Bilbis, an indigene of the north-western state, as the Vice-chancellor of the Usman Danfodio University Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bilbis emerged the new head of the institution after flooring many others that fought for the position.

Matawalle, in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Press Affairs, on Saturday in Gusau, described Bilbis’ emergence as “timely and a pride to Zamfara and its people”.

Idris quoted the governor as saying he was overwhelmed with the news of Bilbis’ emergence as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution, noting that it was the first time a Zamfara State indigene was occupying that office.

“The governor has promised to fully support the new Vice Chancellor to bring positive changes by injecting new ideas that will take the university to greater heights,” the statement stated.

It further quoted Matawalle as thanking the university’s Governing Council for choosing Bilbis, the pioneer Vice chancellor, Federal University Birnin Kebbi, as its new helmsman, and urged him to use his experience to improve the school’s fortune.

Bilbis, a Professor of Biochemistry, had been Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) at UDUS before he moved to the Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi as the pioneer Vice Chancellor from where he secured the new appointment.