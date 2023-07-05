Ejikeme’s UTME Result: Ex-Minister, Ezekwesili, calls for independent technology investigation

828 828

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has acknowledged that she was in touch with the Registrar of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede on controversies trailing Mmesoma Ejikeme‘s UTME result.

Despite her engagement with the JAMB boss, Ezekwesili reiterated that there is need for an Independent Technology Investigation, to unravel the truth of the case, including the role of all the parties involved, so that the right and just redressing can be made.

Ezekwesili who bared her mind on the raging controversy via her Twitter handle @obyezeks revealed that she did reach out to Prof. Oloyede from Namibia but his call dropped.

The tweet reads: “My call for an Independent Technology Investigation still stands.

“I am interested in having a number of questions answered by the Exam Body to clarify the confusion in the public space on the JAMB-Mmesoma Saga.

“What really are the facts of the action that produced the Result-Slip that Mmesoma is insisting she received?

“Can the Public be availed the User-Journey of Mmesoma ?

“Is this kind of a tech-enabled double-result unique to her or experienced by any other candidates of JAMB exams?

“Is a Comprehensive Systems Check not key for JAMB in situations like this and has such been done?

“What is the nature of the interface between the JAMB system/database and the Center where she sat for her exam as well as results verification?

“Could this case not help JAMB trace any issues that can impair its systems and architecture for Exam Integrity?

“I am glad that the public is invested in knowing the truth on this Saga, because Exam Integrity is core to global trust of countries and their citizens by others and widely publicized cases like this should be Learning Opportunity for all, including the Exam Body.

“I reiterate that an Independent Technology Investigation is critical for helping us all know the Truth of this case including the role of all the parties involved so that the right and just redressing can be made.

“Trust in our public institutions like @JAMBHQ that record the facts of individual effort and performance is key for our country”.

Following this, Ezekwesili said all reasonable citizens, must be interested in “this matter” especially on how it can be resolved appropriately.