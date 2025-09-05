EFCC declares Sujimoto boss wanted for alleged money laundering, diversion of funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Luxury Construction, Olasijibomi Ogundele, wanted over allegations of money laundering and diversion of funds.

The anti-graft agency made the announcement in a wanted notice signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, and published on its official X handle on Friday.

The notice stated: “The public is hereby notified that Olasijibomi Ogundele of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of diversion of funds and money laundering.

“Ogundele is a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State. His last known address is: G29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Also Read:

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices, or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng, or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

Ogundele, widely known in Nigeria’s real estate sector, is the founder of Sujimoto Luxury Construction, a firm associated with multi-billion-naira luxury projects across Lagos, including Banana Island and Ikoyi.

While the EFCC has not revealed the amount allegedly misappropriated, the declaration confirms that the businessman is currently under investigation for major financial crimes.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']