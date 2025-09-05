Maintenance: NRC suspends Port Harcourt–Aba rail service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has declared a temporary suspension of train services on the Port Harcourt–Aba corridor over safety concerns.

Managing Director of NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

According to him, the temporary suspension was to allow for routine maintenance on the line.

He assured passengers that normal services will resume on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

“Port Harcourt–Aba rail corridor suspended for routine maintenance. Regular train services to be restored on September 9, 2025. We regret all inconveniences,” the statement read.

