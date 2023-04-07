Easter: NSCDC deploys 2550 operatives to beef up security in Lagos  

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 2,550 operatives for Easter duties.

The Commandant, Ishaq Alfadarai, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos Friday that the operatives would provide protection for critical national assets and infrastructure before, during and after the celebrations.

Assets to be protected he listed: are oil and gas pipelines, communication cables, rail facilities, electrical cables and power installations as well as local and international airports.

Others are: properties belonging to the Federal, State and local governments; worship and recreational centres, parks and gardens, black and hot spots as well as volatile communities.

Alfadarai said the command had instituted emergency response teams to respond to unforeseen situations in any location of the state.

He charged the operatives to remain professional, competent and respect the rights and privileges of the civil populace.

He charged them to engage in robust intelligence gathering and processing; intensive patrols of land and creeks; physical and psychological; crime prevention mechanisms and collective security approach.

Alfadarai felicitated with Christian faithful and appealed to residents to remain law-abiding and to inform the command of any event that could lead to civil unrest.