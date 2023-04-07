NMC, NTIC honour best Mathematics students

The Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) has underscored the need for students to embrace the study of mathematics to enjoy successful science-related careers.

The Managing Director of NTIC, Feyzullah Bilgin, gave the advice in Abuja at the 20th Annual National Mathematics Competition (ANMC) for Primary 5, 6 and JSS3 students.

The competition was organised by NTIC in collaboration with the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) to promote the study of the subject.

“Mathematics is the key of all the science subjects and when a person is very good at maths, the person is going to be able to think abstractly and highly.

“The study of mathematics will help the student become successful in anything, including other subjects.

“In the past in Greece where philosophers were famous and active, they had an academia and at the gate was written: ‘no one can enter if you do not know mathematics’,” he said.

Bilgin advised students of the college to study very hard, so as to “become the best of the best.”

He also advised parents to always support their wards with relevant tools to enable them realise their dreams of studying Mathematics.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of NMC, Prof. Promise Mebine, described mathematics as the language of science on which “the future is built”.

The D-G, represented by Prof. Jonathan Ogidi, Head of International Linkages and Advancement at the centre, said any nation that did not prioritise mathematics would have no future.

“Mathematics is important because it is a means of clothing the future; a nation that does not honour and respect mathematics has no future,” he said.

He therefore advised parents to invest in the education of their children, so as to prepare them for a responsible future.

“If the parents know what it takes to invest in the future of their children, especially education, it is not the material things you buy for them that should be your priority.

“It should be how to let your child have knowledge that will keep and help him or her to stand on their own in the near future, when you are no more to help them,” he said.

Mebine disclosed that NMC has developed a Digital Mathematics Network which would contain JSS 1 to JSS 3 curriculum in digital form, to enable students learn mathematics on the go.

Also speaking, Henry Aniobi, a mathematics olympian, encouraged students to be focused while in school.

“As a student, you should be focused on learning and put in your best in all that you do because this is the beginning of your life path.

“As a math olympian, mathematical problem solving is an art. When solving a problem, you need to think creatively. Mathematics helps you think outside the box,” he said.

Aniobi congratulated the awardees and thanked NTIC and NMC for the initiative.

Nwakuche Chidubem, a pupil from Pyramid Learning Academy, Anambra, who emerged overall best, received a cash prize of N100,000, a computer set for the school and a 100 per cent scholarship to NTIC.

Amah Chibuike from Diamond Special School, Imo, who came second, received a cash prize of N75,000, a tablet for the school and full scholarship to study at NTIC.

Also, Mofiyinoluwa Joshua of St. Saviour’s School, Lagos State, who emerged third got N50,000, a printer and full scholarship to NTIC.

In the JSS category, Chukwunwike Ezebube of NTIC came tops and was recognised with a certificate.