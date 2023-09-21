DSS arrests Ogun lawmaker, six others over Sagamu cult clash

Operatives of the Department of State Security Services on Wednesday reportedly arrested a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing Sagamu Constituency I, Hon. Damilare Mohammed and six others suspected cultists within the lawmaker’s legislative quarters, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Mohammed was alleged to have been providing shelter to the six fleeing suspected cultists who were allegedly fingered in the recent four days of clashes among rival cult groups in Sagamu, which has claimed eight lives.

The state government in a release sent to newsmen on Thursday morning says, “The member, representing Sagamu State Constituency (1), Hon. Damilare Bello Mohammed, was alleged to have provided shelter to the fleeing cultists. A team of security operatives, in a sting operation after a tip-off, arrested the suspects in the premises of the lawmaker.

“Those arrested, according to sources, include Damilare Bello Mohammed aka DRE, Debbo Animashaun, Bamidele Saheed, Ismaila Onitire, Adewale Otesanya and Tobi Owoade. They are presently undergoing interrogation at the Department of State Service (DSS).

“Sources revealed that many dangerous weapons, including guns, were recovered from the suspects. It would be recalled that Hon. Bello was arrested by the DSS for masterminding the violent protest that took place in February this year in Sagamu over the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“During the protest, irate youths vandalised about 10 banks and other public infrastructure.”