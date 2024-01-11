Doping: Court of arbitration sets date to decideTobi Amusan’s fate

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set January 19 as the date for hearing the appeal filed by the Athletics Integrity Unit and the World Anti-Doping Agency challenging the ruling of the Disciplinary Tribunal in World Athletics against World-record hurdler, Tobi Amusan.

The AIU had reported Amusan to CAS on September 15, 2023, after a ruling of its Disciplinary Tribunal found out that she had not violated antidoping rules that call for a suspension for missing tests.

The body provisionally suspended Amusan for missing three tests in the span of a year but an appeals panel overturned the suspension, which allowed her to compete at last year’s world championships, where she finished sixth.

In a statement on X, the AIU said, “The charge will be heard by the Disciplinary Tribunal and determined before the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, January 19.”

The hearing is expected to be conducted in-person by video-conference and will not be open to the public.

Meanwhile, Amusan has insisted she is a clean athlete and will now have to prove it again at CAS.

“I am a clean athlete and I am regularly maybe more than usual tested by the AIU,” she wrote X the last time the AIU issued her a notice of the charge.

Amusan set the women’s 100m hurdles world record at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July 2022 with a time of 12.12secs in the semi-final. She went on to win gold in the final with a time of 12.06secs that did not go into the record books because the tailwind was too strong.

In 2022, Amusan also won gold medals in the 100m hurdles and the 4x100m relays at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.