I’m alive, Nollywood veteran Ngozi Ezeonu refutes death rumour

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, has dismissed rumours circulating on social media about her death.

In a video posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday, the actress clarified that she is “alive and healthy.”

Ezeonu explained that her earlier post featuring a candle was a tribute to a recently departed friend, not an indication of her own death.

“I lost a very close friend of mine; I posted a candle, a half-burnt candle, and they now put my picture on that candle, and everybody is saying that I died. It is wrong. I am alive and healthy, please,” she stated in the video.

“It is wrong. I am alive and healthy, please.

“In journalism, what you do when in doubt is you leave out. If you cannot get across to the person to at least confirm the story, you don’t post.

“Don’t do that, please. Don’t try it again. This is a new year, why would anybody want to hurt each other just because they want people to follow them?

“The calls I have been receiving have been very worrisome. I don’t know why anybody should take my post,” she added.