Senator Olujimi bags award

Senator Abiodun Christine Olujimi has been celebrated and presented with the Quintessential Excellence Merit Award by the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere Branch. Ekiti State.

The two-term representative of Ekiti South Senatorial District was on January 10, 2024 presented with the award.

Olujimi, who received the award from the branch Chairman, Ayo J. Oguntuase, started her career as a broadcaster and journalist.

She worked with Nigerian Tribune, Nigerian Posts and Telecommunication, Nigerian Television Authority, Delta Steel Company and was the manager of DBN Television from 1993 to 1997.

She joined her husband in politics in 1997 as the National Publicity Secretary of the extinct National Conscience Party of Nigeria and later moved to the All People’s Party, where she retained the same position.

The quintessential Shero, in 2002, joined the Peoples Democratic Party, which marked the beginning of her achievements in politics.

She was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ekiti State.

It was from there she was elected to go to the National Assembly.

Olujimi became the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State with Ayo Fayose as governor in 2005.

In 2015, she contested for a senatorial seat and won to become the representative of Ekiti South Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP.

The Ekiti State chapter of the PDP appointed her as the State Party Leader in November 2018.

Described as the Generalissimo of Ekiti State Politics, Senator Olujimi is the Life President of ECOWAS Female Parliamentarian.