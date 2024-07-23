DJ Cuppy mourns passing of grandmother

Nigerian Disc Jockey Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has announced the passing of her maternal grandmother.

DJ Cuppy, in a post on her X handle, expressed her sorrow and gratitude, finding solace in the belief that her grandmother is now in heaven.

She reflected on the positive impact her grandmother had on raising her mother, who in turn shaped DJ Cuppy’s life.

She wrote, “My mummy’s mother has passed away. I’m finding comfort knowing she’s in heaven, looking down on us with love. What a life she lived! I’m so grateful for the way she shaped my mum, who then shaped me.

“I’m praying for my very own during this sudden season of change, but we already know that our God is good all the time. Grandma Kaduna, your spirit lives on, guiding and comforting us #RIP.”

