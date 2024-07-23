Osimhen’s deal with PSG at risk of collapse

Talks between Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain did not lead to results today and there are fears that the deal for Victor Osimhen could collapse.



The Parisian giants have been heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old Nigerian striker this summer, wanting to make a statement signing in the market following Kylian Mbappe’s free transfer to Real Madrid.



Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda flew to Paris to start facilitating negotiations between Napoli and PSG, and a call was held on Monday afternoon between Aurelio De Laurentiis and Nasser Al Khelaifi, with sporting directors Giovanni Manna and Luis Campos also involved.



Reports and Fabrizio Romano detail how the talks between Napoli and PSG regarding the Osimhen deal did not progress today, with the latter making it clear that they had no intention of activating his €130m release clause.

The Partenopei then asked the Ligue 1 giants to include Kang-In Lee as part of the deal, but this idea was immediately ruled out. PSG suggested sending Carlos Soler and Nordi Mukiele in exchange, which Napoli then rejected.



The distance between the two clubs is large and there’s now a serious chance that Osimhen’s potential transfer to PSG could collapse, leaving him at Napoli for the time being.

