Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State on Thursday appointed a new Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Soriwei.

Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Commissioner for Information in the state, who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, said the appointment took immediate effect.

Iworiso-Markson said Soriwei would take over from Dr. Francis Ottah-Agbo, who had since resigned from the position.

Soriwei, until his new role, was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations.

The News Agence of Nigeria reports that Ottah-Agbo was elected member of the House of Representatives.

He is representing the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.