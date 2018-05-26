Democracy Day: FG declares public holiday

The Federal Government has declared May 29 as public holiday to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Friday in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a statement by Dr. M. Umar, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dambazau congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and pledged government’s continued dedication to entrenching democracy in the country.

He also urged all Nigerians to trust and support the government in its commitment to building an indivisible, peaceful and greater nation based on the tenets of democracy.

The Minister wished all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration.