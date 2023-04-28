Delta University admits 3,218 students

University of Delta (UniDel), Agbor, Delta has admitted 3,218 students for its 2022/2023 academic session with a charge on dedication, commitment, hard work and discipline.

The University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Stella Chiemeke, gave the charge at the Second Matriculation Ceremony of the instruction at the university main campus, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

Chiemeke, while congratulating the students, said that the ceremony marked their formal admittance into the institution, adding that they should also participate in extracurricular activities to develop their leadership skills.

According to her, the matriculation marks the beginning of a new phase in the student’s academic journey.

“Today, we gather to formally admit and welcome 3,218 new students into our esteemed institution.

“This is a remarkable improvement from our maiden matriculation and it reaffirms the growing recognition of UniDel as one of the best universities in Nigeria.

“This is a journey that requires dedication, commitment, hard work, and discipline and today we officially welcome you to this community of scholars.

” As you begin this journey, I implore you to take your studies seriously stay focused and strive for excellence.”

Chiemeke noted the the university has put in place the necessary infrastructure and conducive environment for learning, adding that it was the students responsibility to explore the opportunities therein.

She, however, expressed confident that as new ambassadors of the university, that the students would represent and make the institution proud in all their endeavours.

A cross section of the Law students in a group photo at the 2022/2023 Matriculation Ceremony for all fresh undergraduate students of University of Delta (UniDel), Agbor, Delta on Thursday, pix by NAN

She warned that the institution would not hesitate to discipline any students caught napping particularly in the area of cultism and exam malpractices.

“I encourage you to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, and community service initiatives to help develop your leadership skills, broaden your horizons and create lasting memories.

“While we encourage healthy and robust debates and diverse ideas, we have a zero tolerance policy towards cult activities, examination malpractice and indecent dressing.

The VC gave assurance that the university management staff was fully committed to providing the necessary academic and non-academic support needed by the students.

In an interview, some of the students who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed joy, appreciated God and thanked the state government for establishing three new state universities plus the existing one in the state.

According to the students, the universities have afforded them opportunities to be admitted and to study the courses of their dream.

NAN also reports that the University of Delta, Agbor presently runs the faculties of; Arts, Computing, Education, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Law, Management and Social Sciences, and faculty of Science with attendant programmes.

The ceremony which began with a procession was climaxed with a procession in reverse order. NAN