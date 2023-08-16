De Bruyne ruled out for up to four months with hamstring injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne is set to undergo hamstring surgery and is facing up to four months on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old playmaker was forced off in the 23rd minute of City’s 3-0 Premier League win over Burnley last Friday.

This was after reaggravating a hamstring problem sustained in the Champions League final triumph over Inter Milan in June.

De Bruyne did not play a single minute in pre-season over the summer before coming on for the final half-hour as a second-half substitute in the Community Shield defeat on penalties to Arsenal earlier this month.

City’s No.17 was then named in the starting lineup as captain for their opening Premier League game at Burnley, but he pulled up midway through the first half and eventually limped off down the tunnel.

Guardiola provided a concerning update on De Bruyne’s condition after the match at Turf Moor, stating that the playmaker “will be out for a while”.

De Bruyne is understood to have had a scan on Monday to assess the severity of his hamstring injury, and has been left out of Man City’s 22-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla on Wednesday.

Ahead of that contest in Athens, Guardiola has now confirmed that he will have to cope without De Bruyne for a significant period of time, with the club assessing whether surgery is the best option for his injury.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola said: “It’s a serious injury. We have to decide if he needs his surgery. He will be out for a few months.

“The decision on surgery will be taken in the coming days and could see him miss three or four months.

“The injury for Kevin is a sore blow for us.

“But at the same time we have to look forward.

“The skills of Kevin are irreplaceable but it’s an opportunity for others and I’m sure they will take it.”

Asked if Man City could delve into the transfer market for a replacement, Guardiola added: “We will see.

“After what happened, we’ve not talked to (director of football) Txiki [Begiristain] but we will see the chances and the possibilities.”

Man City have been strongly linked with a big-money move for West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta in recent weeks, with the Brazilian believed to be valued by the Hammers in the region of £95 million.

A recent report claimed that the Citizens are preparing to table an improved offer for the 25-year-old, who is keen to make the move to the Etihad Stadium and has allegedly agreed to sign a six-year contract.

De Bruyne has etched his name into Man City folklore since joining the club from Wolfsburg back in 2015, scoring 96 goals and providing 153 assists in 358 appearances across all competitions.

The five-time Premier League winner was a standout performer in the Citizens’ historic 2022-23 treble-winning campaign, chipping in with 10 goals and 28 assists across all tournaments.

Guardiola has suggested that the absence of De Bruyne could see versatile attacker Phil Foden move into a central role, adding: “Yes he can play there and he can play outside as well.

“But the club since day one gave me a really good squad and we are going to find a solution.”

Man City will also be without centre-back Ruben Dias and playmaker Bernardo Silva for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup due to concussion and illness respectively.