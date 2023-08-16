Housewife cries for court’s help as husband seeks divorce

A housewife, Aishat Abubakar, on Tuesday pleaded with a Sharia Court in Ilorin, Kwara State not to grant an application for divorce by her husband, Yusuf Abubakar.

Aishat, accused of infidelity, being grounds for Yusuf wanting the dissolution to their marriage, told the court she still loves her husband.

In his application on Monday, Yusuf had told the court that he was no longer interested in the marriage, urging it to grant his request for dissolution of their marriage.

In her plea, the respondent had however asked the court to persuade his husband to have a rethink of his decision to divorce her.

Denying the allegation of infidelity, Aishat told the court she had stayed faithful to her husband in spite of the misfortune of losing two of her children in the marriage.

The judge, AbdulQadir Umar, who advised Yusuf to think deeply before going further with his planned divorce, said: “One of the things God detests is divorce.

“It is allowed only if separation is the only option left for the couple in a disputed marriage.”

He also advised the wife to be more patient and pay more attention to her marriage, especially as she had professed deep love for her husband.

The Court adjourned the case until October 30 for a report of settlement.