Dana Air has apologised to its customers over the disruption of their flights on different routes between July 11 and 13.

The airline tendered the apology in a statement issued by its Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, on Saturday.

Ezenwa said some of the airline’s scheduled flights were disrupted due to nose steering lock on one of its Abuja to Lagos flight, which also made the airline to ground the aircraft in line with its strict safety standards.

He said: “On July 11, one of our Lagos Abuja flight developed a nose wheel issue upon landing in Abuja.

“After a thorough assessment by our team of engineers, we decided to ground the aircraft in line with our strict stance on safety.

“Although a nose steering lock is not a defect but a mechanism to prevent damage on steering cylinder and torque link during the nose wheel turning greater than 82 (+/- 2) degrees.

“We sincerely wish to apologise to our guests for the delays occasioned by this incident and to also assure them that their safety comes first before any consideration in our daily operations.’’

According to him, the said aircraft has been flown to Lagos for the airline’s engineers to conduct full scale checks.

Ezenwa said in the interim, Dana Air had made proper arrangements with its partner airlines to ferry its guests to their various destinations together with other serviceable aircraft in its fleet.

“We wish to once again reassure our guests that their safety and comfort will remain a top priority in our operations and necessarily compensations will be communicated to the affected guests,’’ he added.