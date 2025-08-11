Crown Ceramics MD debunks allegations against IGP amidst ongoing internal crisis

The ongoing internal dispute at Crown Ceramics Nigeria Limited, located in Igbesa, Ogun State, has taken a new turn following allegations published in some media outlets against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The claims, made by a faction within the company, suggest police involvement in the conflict.

However, the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Chen Dongfeng, in a statement, has strongly denied the claims, describing them as unfounded and misleading.

He urged the public, shareholders, and stakeholders to disregard the allegations, which were made by a faction of shareholders.

According to the reports, some individuals alleged that the IGP was using the police to harass certain directors and shareholders in favour of the Managing Director and another shareholder.

They also claimed that workers were being denied access to the factory.

The Managing Director, however, clarified that neither he nor the IGP ordered the sealing of the company premises, stating that the Nigerian Police did not seal the factory and that operations at Crown Ceramics Nigeria Limited have continued without disruption.

He explained that the company was founded in 2014 and, by 2015, additional shareholders and directors were invited.

An agreement was reached among the directors, all of whom are Chinese nationals, not to operate competing ceramic tile businesses in Nigeria to avoid conflict of interest.

According to him, the current dispute began after it was discovered that a group of shareholders had allegedly established a separate ceramic tile company producing similar products, which led to internal disagreements.

The MD further claimed that one of the parties, who had previously held a managerial position in the company, allegedly misused that role to divert materials and resources to the rival company, and engaged in actions that breached the earlier agreement among shareholders.

He also alleged that confidential business strategies and trained staff were redirected to the rival firm without approval.

He stated that efforts were made to address the situation internally, but when that failed, the matter was taken to court. Both factions have cases pending in courts in Lagos and Abeokuta.

The Managing Director also recounted an incident in April 2025, when a group attempted to take over the company premises with the help of private security personnel and others.

Police were invited to restore order.

He confirmed that both sides had submitted petitions to relevant police units and were advised to seek peaceful resolution through legal means.

A recent attempt by another party to gain access to the company premises with a large number of individuals was also stopped by security personnel due to security concerns.

The MD emphasized that the facility was not sealed and that the company continues to function normally, with staff fully engaged and operations ongoing.

He dismissed the allegations made in the media, describing them as baseless and intended to mislead the public.

He also stated that additional concerns have arisen regarding the misuse of the company’s name and reputation in financial dealings, which has led to complaints from external parties.

In conclusion, the Managing Director stressed that since the matter is already before competent courts, the proper course of action is to allow the legal process to determine the outcome.

Post Views: 6