Alleged Owo church attack: Court remands five suspected terrorists in DSS custody

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, ordered the remand of five suspected terrorists who attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State on June 5, 2022, in Department of State Services facility.

Justice Emeka Nwite, a vacation judge, gave the order after the five suspects were arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against them by the Federal Government.

The suspects include Idris Omeiza, 25 years; Al Qasim Idris, 20 years; Jamiu Abdulmalik, 26 years; Abdulhaleem Idris, 25 years and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, 47 years.

They are 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the terror attack, which occurred on June 5, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State left over 40 worshippers dead while over 100 others sustained injuries.

NAN had earlier reported that the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation is prosecuting the case on FG’s behalf.

The nine-count charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025, was dated and filed on July 23 by M.B. Abubakar, Director of Public Prosecutions in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

When the matter was called, Calistus Eze, who appeared for the FG, informed the court that the matter was scheduled for the arraignment of the defendants.

Eze, however, said that since the charge was filed during the vacation, a summon ex-parte had been filed alongside.

He prayed the court for a leave to move the application and it was granted.

Moving the application, Eze said the summon ex-parte was dated and filed on July 28 and prayed the court for an order allowing the charge to be taken within the vacation period.

Justice Nwite granted the relief in a short ruling.

“In view of this my lord, we apply that the charge be ready to the defendants,” Eze said.

And after the counts were read to the defendants, they all pleaded not guilty.

The prosecuting lawyer then sought a trial date and urged the court to remand them in DSS custody.

“In view of the not guilty plea made by the defendants, we apply for a date to present our witnesses for trial and apply that they be remanded in the custody of the DSS,” he said.

Responding, counsel to the defendants, Abdullahi Muhammad, did not oppose Eze’s application.

Muhammad, however, urged the court to make an order allowing the defendants access to their relatives and lawyers.

According to him, the defendants have been in custody since 2022 and we have not had access to them.

But Eze said as a matter of practice and procedure, defendants are allowed access to their lawyers and relatives if a letter is written, stating the date and time.

The lawyer added that since the trial had also commenced, the defendants would be afforded with the time and facility needed to defend themselves.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until Aug. 19 for commencement of trial and ordered them to be remanded at the DSS custody.

The suspects and others, who are at large, were alleged to have sometime in 2021, joined and became members of AL Shabab Terrorist Group.

They were accused of operating their cell in Kogi State contrary to and punishable under Section 25(1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In count two, they were alleged to have on May 30, 2022; June 3, 2022 and June 4, 2022, at Government Secondary School, Ogamirana, Adavi LGA in Kogi and behind Omialafa Central Mosque, Ose LGA, Ondo State, respectively, attended and held meetings, where they agreed to and planned for the terrorist attack, which they carried out on June 5, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 12(a) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The defendants were alleged to have, on June 5, with intent to cause death, did detonate Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which led to the death of over 40 persons, including: Ajanaku John; Onuoha Deborah; Onileke Esther and John Bosede.

They were also alleged to have, on June 5 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo with intent to further their religious ideology and while armed with IEDs and AK 47 rifles, did attack worshippers, held them hostage and in the process, caused grievous bodily harm to over 100 persons, including Onileke Ayodele, John Blessing, Nselu Esther and Ogungbade Peter.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 42 (a)(ii) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, among other counts.

