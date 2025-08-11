Davido gifts wife Chioma $300,000 Richard Mille diamond wrist watch

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted his wife, Chioma, a factory iced out Richiard Mille wrist watch worth $300,000 as a wedding gift.
This was announced and presented at their white wedding celebration in Miami, United States on Sunday.
The extravagant timepiece marks the second Richard Mille watch Davido has presented to Chioma, following a similar gift paired with Birkin bags for her birthday in 2023.
Their Miami ceremony comes after the couple’s traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024 and their court wedding in March 2023.
Pictures and videos from the lavish event have flooded social media, stirring excitement among fans.