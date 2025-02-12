Cross River lawmakers endorse Gov. Otu for re-election

The Southern Caucus of the 10th Cross River House of Assembly has endorsed Gov. Bassey Otu for re-election in 2027.

The nine lawmakers declared their support for the governor in the 2027 general election during a news conference on Wednesday in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the declaration was coming on the heels of growing speculations that Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, had the intention to run for the governorship position in 2027.

Ekpeyong currently represents Cross River South in the Senate,

The rumors are gaining traction as the senator’s free transport scheme continues to expand across the state, with many interpreting it as a strategic move ahead of the election.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Francis Asuquo, the member representing Odukpani State Constituency said that they had endorsed the governor to continue in 2027 to 2031.

Asuquo highlighted some of the reforms carried out by the governor such as the increased Internally Generated Revenue, among others,

According to him, their recognition is in view of the governor’s remarkable achievements since assuming office.

“As we work towards 2027 and the dynamics of another elections in our state, we urge every resident of the state to please think Cross River and the collective good of the state.

“As patriotic and people driven representatives, we hereby pass a vote of confidence in Gov. Otu, we declare unequivocally that he is our only choice for next term as governor of Cross River.

“We appeal to every other potential gubernatorial aspirant not to hope on us, but to please decline such aspirations and join forces to support Otu for a second term,” he noted.

However, Richard Inoyo, the Country Director, Citizens Solution Network, a Civil Society Organisation said there was nothing wrong for people to start declaring their intentions subtly, the lawmakers had no right to ask others to drop their ambitions.

According to Inoyo, the caucus does not represent the overriding thinking of the people of the southern part of the state.

“Even though they claim that the governor has achieved a lot, there are still many things yet undone and people can campaign on these grounds against the governor and defeat him.

“I cannot really tell how well these members represent their constituents because I can’t see what they are doing, they are only supporting a one system party ideology that is injurious to our democracy,” he said.

