Lagos vows to stop underage gambling

The Lagos State government has restated its commitment to combating underage gambling, emphasizing its zero-tolerance policy for the menace.

The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, LSLGA, stated this during a press conference with key stakeholders in the gaming sector on Tuesday.

In his address, the Chief Executive Officer of LSLGA and Chairman of the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria, Mr Basil Are, emphasized that preventing underage gambling remains a top priority for both the authority and the Lagos State Government.

Are also outlined the government’s continued efforts to enforce strict regulations in the sector to safeguard minors from the dangers of gambling.

“Regulation has been tightened up. We don’t joke with underage gambling. If you have been around, you would have seen our advert on BRT buses, on the Blue Line and on the Red Line.

Also Read:

“Even for free Wi-Fi on the train, you have to listen to our campaign in order to get the free Wi-Fi,” he said.

In addition, he highlighted the upcoming Africa Gaming Expo, AGE, Lagos 2025, scheduled to take place from February 25 to 27 at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites

With the theme “Transforming the Gaming Sector with Artificial Intelligence and Fintech,” the event, according to the government, aimed to explore new trends, regulatory frameworks, challenges, and opportunities within the African gaming industry.

Are noted that over 500 delegates had already registered for the event, which will serve as a global meeting point for industry leaders.

He noted that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would officially open the three-day conference, marking a significant milestone for the region’s gaming sector.

Post Views: 6