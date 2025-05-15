Court remands man, 34, for allegedly raping three sisters, one other

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan on Thursday ordered the remand of a 34-year-old man, Femi James, in a correctional facility for allegedly raping three sisters and one other.

James, whose address was not provided, was charged with rape.

The Magistrate, Adebola Adeola did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She thereafter adjourned the case until June 19, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Olarotimi told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2017 and 2025, at Akobo area of Ibadan.

He said the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of three sisters and one other without their consent.

He said the offence contravened Section 358 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

