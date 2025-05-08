Court grants order stopping Ekiti PDP congresses

An Ekiti State High Court in KAdo-Ekiti on Wednesday granted an order stopping the conduct of the Local Government and State Congresses of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice E. B. Omotoso granted the order while ruling on a motion exparte, with number: HAD/424M/2025.

It was filed by Afolabi Adedeji.

The suit was filed against the PDP; its Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun; National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; Caretaker Committee Chairman in Ekiti state, Dare Adeleke; and Independent National Electoral Commission.

The court ordered that all parties to the suit should maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court also ordered that the PDP Acting National Chairman, National Organising Secretary and Ekiti State Caretaker Chairman should be served the court order through their WhatsApp numbers.

Justice Omotosho ruled: “Leave is hereby granted to the claimant/applicant to serve the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants the Originating Process with its accompanying processes by substituted means, by pasting the aforesaid originating process on the wall of the 1st defendant’s office situate at Ajilosun Street, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

“In addition, the claimant/applicant is granted leave to serve the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants vide their WhatsApp phone numbers 08047677070, 08035961850 and 08033242822 respectively.

“All parties in this case are hereby ordered to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice which is hereby fixed for hearing on Wednesday, the 14th day of May, 2025.”

The plaintiff had sought an order of interim injunction retraining the defendants, privies, agents, and successor-in-title/office, from accepting any list of persons who did not obtain election forms, participate in the elections and elected by the simple majority votes of the ward congress of the PDP in Ekiti State to act for the party, as delegates at any election of the party apart from those elected on March 15, 2025.

Adedeji also sought an order of the court to mark the originating summons as concurrent.

He equally sought to issue and serve, the originating summons, and other accompanying originating processes, and all other processes in the case on the 1st , 2nd, 3rd and 5th defendants, whose address is outside the jurisdiction of the court and in the Federal Capital Territory.

