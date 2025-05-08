Governor to Reps Committee: I won’t honour your invitation

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has said that he will not honour the invitation of a House of Representatives Committee scheduled for Thursday (today).

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, confirmed the position of his principal on the invitation to newsmen on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the House had summoned the Governors of Benue and Zamfara States alongside the leadership of their States Houses of Assembly.

Kula stated that the invitation is unconstitutional and the governor will not comply with it.

He explained that Alia has filed a case at the Supreme Court challenging the lawmakers’ invitation.

He said: “Yesterday, the Benue Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the Reps Committee invitation.

“They believe the invitation is based on ignorance and have decided not to attend.

“They will also challenge it in court.”

Kula added that the governor, independently, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the invitation’s legality.

He said: “Since the matter is in court, I will not speak further on it.”

He also claimed that the civil society group behind the petition is faceless and unregistered.

According to him, the address on the group’s letterhead is fake and lacks credibility.

He said there is a coordinated campaign of misinformation and sponsored protests aimed at destabilising Benue State.

In recent weeks, Kula noted, there have been protests in Abuja allegedly representing Benue State people’s concerns.

“These protests aim to provoke a state of emergency in Benue by portraying it in a negative light,” he said.

He claimed the organisers seek to undermine progress and return to a failed political order.

“Their ultimate goal is to create chaos for selfish political gain,” he added.

Kula accused the protest sponsors of trying to remove the governor through disruptive means.

He said: “They will not succeed.

“Benue people stand firmly with their governor.”

He assured the public that Benue State remains peaceful and the government is functioning effectively.

“Governor Alia is committed to fulfilling his mandate and addressing the state’s challenges,” he said.

