Lagos LG Poll: APC aspirants back consensus candidacy

Some chairmanship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming Lagos State local government election have backed the use of consensus in selecting the party’s candidates.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the party has fixed its chairmanship primary election for Saturday at the Lagos State APC Secretariat.

Party leaders on Wednesday urged stakeholders and aspirants in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas to adopt consensus for the primary.

Present at the stakeholders’ meeting were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Chairman, Governance Advisory Council, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; and Chairman, Electoral Committee, Babatunde Ogala, among others.

Sola Osolana, a leading chairmanship aspirant in Agege LGA, told NAN he supports the party’s decision to adopt consensus for the primary.

Osolana stated the party’s decision was final, and there was no need to contest it as party leaders are more experienced.

Yinka Ogundimu, a former House of Assembly member and an aspirant, said party supremacy remains final since the constitution disallows independent candidacy.

Ogundimu emphasised that aspirants must follow party directives as all members operate under party structures and leadership.

He said: “It’s about encouraging members to embrace sportsmanship during the primary process.

“We’re in a political party.

“Since no independent candidacy exists, the party’s decision stands.”

Omowunmi Olalekan, an aspirant in Agboyi-Ketu, also supported the party’s choice of consensus for candidate selection.

Olalekan said she would comply with whatever method the party adopted during the primaries.

Tayo Aderinola, an Ikeja LGA chairmanship aspirant, stated: “The party’s decision is final.”

Aderinola noted that consensus remains a democratic practice when members jointly support a candidate for the general election.

He added: “Consensus is democratic.

“We will follow the party’s guidance and maintain good sportsmanship.”

Ladi Oluwaloni, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA Chairman and an aspirant, also backed the consensus approach for the local government election primaries.

