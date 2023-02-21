Comedy after dark: Check out four ribcracking thrillers airing on GOtv

GOtv subscribers are in for a treat as they get to enjoy a series of blockbuster comedy movies on Studio Universal, Ch. 8. Starting from Tuesday, 21st February to Friday, 24th February, the channel will air four rib-cracking movies as part of the “Comedy After Dark” line-up.

The movies set to be aired are Girls Getaway Gone Wrong, Bulletproof 2: Rematch, Get Hard, and Undercover Brother. Each movie will be screened every night, allowing viewers to kick back, relax and enjoy a good laugh after a long day.

Girls Getaway Gone Wrong tells the story of a group of friends who go on a trip that quickly turns sour. The friends soon find themselves stranded in a strange town with no money and no means of getting back home. It’s a hilarious journey that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Bulletproof 2: Rematch features the dynamic duo of Jack Carter and Archie Moses as they team up to take down a drug lord who is causing havoc in their city. This action-packed comedy will leave viewers laughing and cheering on the heroes as they fight to save the day.

Get Hard follows the story of a millionaire who is sentenced to prison for fraud. In a bid to prepare himself for life behind bars, he turns to a man he thinks is an ex-convict for lessons on how to survive in jail. The catch is that the man is not a former prisoner, but an ordinary person hired to play the role. This movie is bound to have viewers in stitches.

Undercover Brother is a hilarious parody of classic blaxploitation films. The movie follows the story of a secret agent who is sent on a mission to stop a plot to brainwash black people into becoming subservient to white men. With an all-star cast, including Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan, and Dave Chappelle, this movie is a must-watch.

GOtv subscribers who wish to enjoy these movies and more can do so by upgrading their subscription from Jolli to Max and getting the Supa package at no extra cost. This offer is part of the Step Up promotion that is aimed at providing subscribers with access to a wider range of content.

To upgrade their subscription, GOtv subscribers can simply dial *288# from their mobile phones and follow the prompts. They can also use the MyGOtv App or use the GOtv Eazy Self-Service portal, available on the GOtv website, to make the upgrade.